Shilpa Shetty Looks Cheerful as She Poses With Stray Dogs; See Pics

Actress Shilpa Shetty always manages to win over her fans with her pictures and videos. Her public appearances are also appreciated by fans and her paparazzi pictures quickly go viral on social media. The actress was recently photographed in Mumbai’s Film City, where she could be seen posing with some stray dogs. Shilpa, who has talked about being an animal lover before, was seen joking around and striking funny poses, while the playing with the dogs.

In the pictures, Shilpa could be seen wearing coordinated pants and a tank top, along with a white shirt. She had her hair up in the pony. The actress sat down and posed with the dogs who were sleeping on the red carpet. She even struck a funny pose for the amusement of her fans.

Meanwhile, the actress also has a really active social media presence. Shilpa shared a video showing the vegetables grown at her farm. She wrote, “Straight from the farm. Food that doesn’t do any harm! Keep life #Simple and #Soulful."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa made her Bollywood comeback after many years with Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2. She will be next seen in Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma. The film also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and YouTube star Shirley Setia in lead roles.

