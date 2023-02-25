Several Bollywood celebrities such as Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty, Rohini Iyer and Hina Khan among others were present at the Big Impacts Awards last night and the divas upped the glam quotient of the night. Shetty, who won an award, was present at the event in a gorgeous white jumpsuit with a plunging neckline. She kept her hair open and opted for soft glam makeup. Malaika, on the other hand, exuded boss-lady vibes in a black gown. The actress won the female entrepreneur award at the Big Impact Awards. For the occasion, she opted for a cleavage-baring gown with a plunging neckline.

She wore statement neck jewellery and opted for light makeup. Meanwhile, Hina Khan chose a quirky jacket for the red carpet which she paired with a black co-ord set. Take a look at the photos:

All photos by Viral Bhayani

Malaika also took to social media to pen a note of gratitude after winning the award. She wrote, “Look mama, i made you proud! This is the second one in one week and i am so grateful to be receiving this honour today. Thank you @bigfmindia for recognising and felicitating my efforts and bestowing me with the #Bigimpactawards Female entrepreneur of the year title. It was such a glorious moment to be present amongst the other esteemed awardees and have the privilege to not only receive but to also give away awards to the most deserving business icons of India.

Me and my team ,work tirelessly to bring you the best in fitness, food, fashion and more and such appreciations really encourage us to keep at it and keep giving our best everyday."

On the work front, Malaika Arora was recently seen in her reality show ‘Moving In With Malaika’. On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor was recently seen in the film Kuttey. He will next be seen in The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar and Meri Patni Ka Remake with Bhumi and Rakul Preet Singh.

Shilpa Shetty, on the other hand, was last seen in the film Nikamma. She will next be seen in Sukhee. The actress will also be making her OTT debut with Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force. The cop drama also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles and is a part of Rohit Shetty’s fictional cop universe.

