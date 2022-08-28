Shilpa Shetty Looks in Pain As She Arrives With Broken Leg in Wheelchair at Event; Video Goes Viral

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is one of the bravest and hardest working women in the entertainment industry. Few months back when her husband, Raj Kundra, was arrested in an alleged pornography scandal, it didn’t stop the actress to continue working. Shilpa put on a brave face and handled all the trolling that came her way fearlessly.

The actress continues to set an example as she arrived at an event with her injured leg in a wheelchair. Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who is preparing hard to nail the high-octane action scenes in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming web series ‘Indian Police Force,’ injured her leg recently. But work commitment is everything for Shilpa. Despite her broken leg, the actress made sure that she fulfilled her work commitment. A video of Shilpa entering the event venue in the wheelchair was shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani on Instagram. In the video, Shilpa, who was wearing a printed maxi dress, looked in immense pain. Later, the actress shared a video montage of her pictures in the same outfit on her Instagram account. “Putting my best foot forward," Shilpa captioned the post.

In terms of work, it was last year when Shilpa Shetty made her comeback to Bollywood almost after a 13-year-long hiatus with Hungama 2. Post this, she starred alongside Shirley Setia and Abhimanyu Dassani in Nikamma. Shilpa Shetty continues to make headlines for judging several reality TV shows including Super Dancer, India’s Got Talent, and more. She is currently gearing up to feature alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Rohit Shetty-directed web series Indian Police Force. The upcoming web show will feature eight episodes and will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

