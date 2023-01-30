Shilpa Shetty Kundra has always been a fitness enthusiast. She is well-known for her fitness routines and diet-conscious plans. Her Instagram account is a treat for all of her followers and fitness freaks. The actress often posts excerpts from her fitness routine which includes yoga, stretches, and occasionally even cardio. Recently, Shilpa posted a reel demonstrating her workout and some yoga poses along with her signature motivation dose for the weekdays.

The video showcased Shilpa Shetty doing headstands, sit-ups with a heavy dumbbell, surya-namaskar, breathing exercises and even dancing to the songs. The fitness segments were filled with all kinds of workouts that the actress aced with determination. In the caption of her video, Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Consistency, dedication, discipline, and effort are the four pillars upholding one’s goal of achieving all their dreams… including the dream of a healthy and fit body. Modifying your daily habits and switching over to a healthy and regulated lifestyle is a must. Put in the hard work regularly and you will eventually see the difference. But, achieving your dream physique isn’t the end of the road. You have to be consistent to maintain it."

“Remember that this mantra won’t give you instant or quick results, but it’ll be absolutely worth the effort you put in over a period of time. Happy Monday!" For the hashtags, she wrote, “#MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #FitIndia #fitness #SimpleSoulful #FitIndiaMovement," the actress further added.

Fans were quick to compliment the actress on her dedication to workouts. One of them hilariously wrote, “Aapka workout aur Baba Ramdev ka workout thoda thoda match karta hai!" Another one commented, “You look better now than you did in your 20s". Someone else said, “Shetty’s Monday Motivation (with fire emojis)". A fan stated, “Health is wealth!" Another one said, “Truly inspirational!!"

Shilpa Shetty Kundra most recently appeared in the movie Nikamma with Shirley Setia and Abhimanyu Dassani. She will soon be seen in Indian Police Force, which is Rohit Shetty’s OTT debut. Shilpa will be seen with Sidharth Malhotra in the web series and its release date has not yet been announced so far.

