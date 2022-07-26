Shilpa Shetty Moves Court In 2007 Obscenity Case Involving Hollywood Actor Richard Gere

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has moved the court seeking dismissal of the appeal filed against her in connection to the 2007 obscenity case. The plea had challenged the magistrate’s order of discharging her from the case. In her plea, Shilpa has claimed that the only allegation against her is that she did not protest when Hollywood actor Richard Gere kissed her and therefore this does not make her a conspirator.

What Has Shilpa Shetty Said In Her Plea?

“That the respondent (Shilpa Shetty Kundra) is a victim of malicious proceedings and harassment at the hands of the original complainant. The respondent is an established artist and has always acted responsibly in her public life and private life," the reply submitted by advocate Prashant Patil said as reported by The Times of India.

What Did The Court Say In January This Year?

For the unversed, in January this year, Metropolitan Magistrate Ketaki Chavan discharged Shilpa Shetty from the case. Back then, the court not only called her a ‘victim’ but also gave her a clean chit. “I am satisfied that the charge against the present accused i.e. Shilpa Shetty is groundless," a part of the judgment read. However, later, the Alwar police challenged the judgment.

What Is The Case About?

During an AIDS awareness campaign event in Delhi in 2007, Hollywood actor Richard Gere had planted a kiss on Shetty’s cheeks. This had left some people offended following which a case was filed against the two in Rajasthan.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Nikamaa along with Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. The film gained mixed reviews from both, the audience and the critics and failed to leave a mark at the box office. Shilpa will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s OTT debut titled Indian Police Force in which she will be sharing the screen with Sidharth Malhotra.

