Shilpa Shetty on Bigg Boss 15 Winner Tejasswi Prakash Calling Shamita Shetty 'Aunty': 'Sign of Weakness'

Shilpa Shetty deemed Tejasswi Prakash’s ‘aunty’ jibe on Shamita Shetty as a ‘sign of weakness’. The actress made the comment while interacting with the paparazzi outside the Bigg Boss 15 finale sets. Shilpa attended the grand finale to show her support to Shamita.

Speaking with the paparazzi after Bigg Boss 15 ended, Shilpa said, “If a woman tries to demean another woman, that’s a sign of weakness. It boils down to manners." Shamita was age-shamed a couple of times on the show. A more recent incident took place when the finalists were seen participating in the final task of the show.

During the task, Tejasswi was supposed to give a massage to co-contestant and beau Karan Kundrra. However, her massage did not impress him. Shamita took over Tejasswi’s place and gave Karan a massage. This did not go down well with Tejasswi, who got into a fight with Shamita soon after. During their altercation, Tejasswi said, “That aunty is on top of this one too." Shamita replied, “There is an audience here, we are doing it for them — respect the audience."

During the finale, Shamita’s boyfriend Raqesh Bapat too confronted Tejasswi about her comment. “Tejasswi, why were you doing all this? She is not interested in Karan. Main soch raha tha ki main TV tod doon, itna gussa aa raha tha mujhko (I felt like breaking the TV, I was so angry)," Raqesh said. When Tejasswi attempted to defend herself by suggesting that it was a ‘reaction’ to an ‘action’, he called her defense “complete bulls**t."

Meanwhile, Tejasswi was named the winner of Bigg Boss 15 on Sunday night. She won the trophy and took home a cheque of Rs 40 lakh. During the finale, Tejasswi was also announced as the new shapeshifter of Naagin 6. A new promo featuring Tejasswi as Naagin was also released.

