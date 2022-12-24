Shilpa Shetty Oozes Oomph In Red Concept Saree In Her Latest Insta Post

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s admirers adore her for her vibrant and upbeat demeanour. Her fans frequently find her imparting optimism on her social media channels, through her yoga and motivational videos. She has a sizable fanbase on Instagram and occasionally surprises them with stunning images and videos. The Dhadkhan actress recently posted a series of images. She was decked up in designer Shivan & Narresh red concept saree with a shimmery net blouse.

Shilpa looked ethereal in the photos. She rightfully captioned her post, “Red alert". The diva opted for minimal makeup, and complemented her glamorous look with silvery jewels. Her effortless hair and smoky eyes added to her divine look.

A user wrote, “Looking beautiful with untied hair and nude makeup." Her fans loved the way she draped the saree. Shilpa’s love for the saree is known to everyone. She regularly posts pictures decked up in modern concept sarees.

Shilpa never disappoints when it comes to experimenting with new looks. She once hogged the limelight when she draped a yellow jumpsuit saree. Many admirers were confused at first sight, but later it became a trend. She combined the grace of a saree with the contemporary look of a jumpsuit. Shilpa wore that yellow saree with a pair of matching pants. The belt also had metal sequin embellishments, which gave the ensemble a modern feel.

The actress-turned-businesswoman has opened another restaurant recently. She has ventured into the food business by setting up a Pizza cafe, and named it Bizza. The opening ceremony was attended by many including Farah Khan and her kids.

