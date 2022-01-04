Shilpa Shetty Pens Birthday Note for Raj Kundra's Father, Gives Father-in-Law a Hug

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty took to social media to pen the sweetest birthday note for her father-in-law. She shared a photo of her hugging her husband Raj Kundra’s father and called him the ‘BESTEST father-in-law’. Her post read, “Happy 75th Birthday, Dad! Thank you for being the BESTEST father-in-law in the world. We are soooo blessed to have you in our life. Your smile keeps us all going. May you be blessed with great health, peace, and love always. We love you!♥️"

Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra tied the knot in 2009 and have two children- Viaan and Samisha.

Meanwhile, Shilpa and her family chose to spend some quality time in the hills during Christmas. Shilpa picked Mussoorie, a destination in Uttarakhand’s Himalayan foothills that we all love. Her husband, Raj Kundra, their children Viaan and Samisha, and friends were all present to ring in the celebrations.

After the holidays, Shilpa and her family were back in Mumbai. At the airport, however, Shilpa appeared alone with her two kids, and Raj was not seen beside her. As per ETimes report, Raj avoided the photographers and was quietly waiting in the car. The businessman had his face covered in a hoodie and shades. Earlier, Shilpa had shared several glimpses of their vacay on social media, but Raj was missing from all the posts.

Earlier this year in July, the cyber cell of the Mumbai Police filed a case against businessman Raj Kundra under sections of the Indian Penal Code, Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act, and Information Technology Act for allegedly distributing sexually explicit videos. He was arrested in July and granted bail in September.

