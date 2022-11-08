Shilpa Shetty Performs Surya Namaskar Months After Leg Injury, Pens Inspirational Note; Watch Video

On the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Shilpa Shetty, who was in a wheelchair, finally practised Surya Namaskar. “He who has no faith in himself can never have faith in God - Guru Nanak Dev ji," Shilpa began her post on an inspirational note and urged her fans and followers to believe in themselves as it is the only thing that one requires to succeed in life.

She further captioned her post, “This teaching has stayed with me for many years now, and I believe very strongly in it. Believing in yourself and having faith that you can do anything you set your mind to is one of the best ways to lead a wholesome life. With this in mind - on the special occasion of Gurpurab, I practised the Surya Namaskara for the first time again, three months after my injury. Being able to achieve this milestone after being wheelchair-bound for weeks is an indescribable feeling. Mere aur mere poore parivaar ki taraf se Guru Nanak Dev ji ke Parkash Parv ki aap sabhi ko dheron shubhkaamnayein."

Shilpa was dressed in a comfy white T-shirt and a pair of relaxed joggers for the yoga session. Despite suffering from a major knee injury, Shilpa did not stop herself from indulging in exercise. In case you missed her post, check it out here.

The actress is an inspiration for fitness enthusiasts and she has proved that time and again. Just after Shilpa posted the video on her Instagram Page, several fans started pouring their love in the comment section. One fan wrote, “Guru Nanak Dev ki lakh lakh vadaiyan. Lots of love and wishes." While another user commented with heart, fire and smile emojis.

Shilpa Shetty suffered a leg injury a few weeks ago on the sets of Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force while shooting for an action sequence. Despite being in a wheelchair for months, her love for fitness didn’t stop. Even during the Ganpati festival, the actress was seen dancing. She even performed yoga and light exercises while being on the wheelchair.

The actress will soon appear in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming series Indian Police Force. The web series will also feature Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. Rohit Shetty directed web series is going to make its online streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film salutes the selfless service and unconditional commitment that the police personnel time and again show to the public.

