Shilpa Shetty Posts Adorable Birthday Wish for Her 'Amazing' Father-in-law', Says 'Love You, Dad'

Shilpa Shetty Kundra dropped a montage to wish her father-in-law on his birthday. The clip posted by the actress on Instagram revealed some never seen before of the Shetty Kundar family. The video captures moments from the special birthday celebration as Shilpa along with hubby Raj Kundra can be seen feeding cake to her father-in-law. The clip also offered glimpses of Shilpa and Raj’s daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra spending time with her grandparents. There’s a photo of a newborn Samisha cuddled in her grandfather’s arms. In yet another photo, the little one can be seen dressed in a colourful frock and dancing with her dadi and dadu. One more photo featured the little one in the pram, while Shilpa and her father-in-law posed for the camera.

The doting daughter-in-law also penned a sweet note that read, “Happy birthday, Dad! Celebrating the most amazing father-in-law, today. Wishing you many more years of good health and happiness. Love you, Dad”! Her fans and admirers flooded the comment section with birthday wishes for her father-in-law.

Advertisement

Check out the birthday post here-

The actress and her family were recently in London to celebrate Christmas. Shilpa Shetty uploaded a video offering a sneak peek into their vacation. The video captured the camaraderie of Shilpa, and her two kids- Samisha and Viaan playing in the snow. From throwing snowballs at mom, to teaching his little sister how to do the same, the family seemed to have enjoyed the time to the fullest.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, talking about Shilpa’s professional projects, the actress was last seen in Nikamma along with Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia. She is currently gearing up for her OTT debut in the web series titled Indian Police Force, helmed by Rohit Shetty. The series will also star Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in key roles. The series is slated to start streaming this year, an official date, however, is yet to be inside.

Read all the Latest Movies News here