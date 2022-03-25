Shilpa Shetty Pulls Badshah’s Leg Over His 'Ameeri' In Hilarious BTS Video From IGT Sets

India’s Got Talent is ruling the hearts of viewers and how. The show is being judged by Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, and Manoj Muntashir. The show is once again garnering all the attention and love from the viewers. The judges of India’s Got Talent also have a knack for keeping the viewers entertained and every now then they share behind-the-scenes videos to give the fans their daily dose of laughter and entertainment.

Shilpa Shetty recently took to Instagram to share a video with her fellow judges. In the video, Shilpa Shetty can be seen mocking Badshah and Kirron Kher for their “ameeri or richness."

Check out the video:

The video begins with Shilpa Shetty first bringing into focus Kirron Kher’s huge necklace saying, “Hadd hai, ye dekhiye 2.5-kilo ka haar pehna hua hai." Kirron Kher responds to this and states “Ye hai 5-kilo ka har, tum pehnke dikhao. Paagal ho gayi hoon main."

Badshah too hops on the bandwagon and mocks Kirron Kher by saying, “Sunny Deol paaji ke dono haath pehan liye aapne," and leaves the other judges in splits.

After Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty sheds light on Badshah’s luxurious life by pointing out his pants that have Amiri inscribed on his pants. Shetty goes on to say, “Aur ye ameeri ki hadd. Ab Lamborghini khareedne ke baad inko pant pe likhe ki zarurat hai ki ‘Amiri,’ batao." Kirron then chimes in and points towards the rugged part in Badshah’s pants. After pointing it out, Kirron Kher further states, “Ye to ameeri hai, ye dekh gareebi, phati hui hai pant." Both Shilpa Shetty and Manoj Muntashir are left in splits as Badshah tries to hide his rugged part of the pant.

Badshah’s last punch is equally hilarious where he knocks on Shilpa Shetty’s forehead and asks what is it called. While the actress stands there clueless, he adds “Sar Panch."

Shilpa Shetty and her fellow judges have often taken to their social media accounts to post these hilarious BTS moments from the sets of India’s Got Talent.

