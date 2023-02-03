Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra attended Shamita Shetty’s birthday bash on Thursday night and they knew how to turn heads! Shamita hosted a starry bash in Mumbai and Shilpa added glitz and glamour to her outfit. The actress picked out black boxer shorts and a sexy white one-sided top. She completed her look with a pair of black heels and a yellow bag in her hand.

However, it was Raj Kundra who stole the show at the bash. The businessman, who has often been spotted wearing masks in public spaces, was seen taking things a notch higher at the party by entering the party wearing a metallic mask that seems to be inspired by Daniel Dumile aka MF Doom.

Advertisement

Raj’s mask drew massive attention from social media users. Several people took to the comments section and trolled him. “Inka name kuch din me mask kundra ho jaega… Aur kaisa Halemet type ka mask hai," a comment read. “Chote bacho ki birthday party me ja rha lag rha," added another. “Ye itne type ke mask lata kaha se hai?? Merko dookan batao koi iski," a fourth comment read.

Meanwhile, birthday girl Shamita picked an orange outfit for her special night.

Advertisement

On Thursday, Shilpa shared a post featuring numerous pictures with Shamita on Instagram and wrote, “From sharing a box of chocolates and NOT wanting to share clothes ❌ From being each other’s agony aunts to pulling each other’s hair out To… NOW becoming an inseparable pair I love you to the moon and back… HAPPPYYYYY BIRTHDAAAAYYYYY, my darling Tunki!♥️ Wishing you only all the choicest blessings the universe has to offer and great health above all ♥️✨."

Read all the Latest Movies News here