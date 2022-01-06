Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Spotted Together at Shirdi Sai Baba Temple

Actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra were recently spotted together at the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple. This was the second time Shilpa was seen with Raj after he came out of jail. Raj was arrested in July last year as the main conspirator in a pornography case.

Before this, Shilpa and Raj were seen together at the Baglamukhi Darbar of Himachal Pradesh. And now their latest video shows them paying a visit to Shirdi Sai Baba temple to take his blessings.

Shilpa herself shared the video on her Instagram on Wednesday, and it’s now going viral. Shared around 18 hours ago, the video has already received more than 15 lakh views and hundreds of comments. In the video, the couple can be seen offering prayers to Sai Baba. Posting this video Shilpa wrote: “Sabka Maalik Ek Shraddha aur Saboori Om Sai Ram".

Shilpa can be seen in a salwar suit in the clip, while Raj is wearing Kurta Pyjama.

Not long ago, Raj had said that after having given it a long thought, he realised that his silence on all the irresponsible statements and false articles was being considered his weakness. The businessman added that he was never associated with the production or distribution of pornography.

He said that this matter is nothing but a witchhunt. Since the case is still in the court of law, he can’t say anything for now. Raj, however, added that he was ready to face the trial. Raj got bail in September last year after spending two months in jail.

