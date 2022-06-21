Shilpa Shetty Reveals She's Doing Indian Police Force For Son Viaan: 'He Is Such A Big Fan Of Rohit'

Shilpa Shetty fans were all excited when the news of the Nikamma actress joining Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force was announced. With the upcoming series, the Dhadkan star is set to make her debut in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. In her recent interview, Shilpa Shetty revealed that it was her son Viaan Raj Kundra who convinced her to do the film. The actress also said that Viaan is the only reason she is doing the film.

Shilpa, who will appear in the film alongside Sidharth Malhotra, recently recalled that Viaan, who is a huge Rohit Shetty fan, had started jumping up and down. He did so after finding out that his mother has been offered to star in Rohit Shetty’s film. Viaan also told her that she has to do the film for him.

“I told my son that Rohit Shetty has offered me a role and he jumped and he said, ‘Mumma you have to do it for me’. When I saw the excitement on his face, I was so happy. He is such a big fan of Rohit. I always tell Rohit this is something I did for him (my son)," Shilpa told PTI.

The Apne actress also recalled that she initially thought someone was pulling a prank on her when she was told Rohit wanted to cast her in the film. She said, “It first came via someone that Rohit is trying to get in touch with me and wants me to play a part in his project. I thought they were joking. When he spoke to me, I said let me think about it and it was a yes."

Indian Police Force was announced in April. The show pays an ode to the selfless service, unconditional commitment, and fierce patriotism of our police officers across the country who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep us safe. The show aims to set a new bar for action content emerging from India for audiences worldwide. The shooting for the show is currently underway and is reportedly taking place in Goa. While the release date of the show has not been announced so far, it will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Shilpa’s latest release was Nikamma, an action-comedy that starred her as a superhero named Agni. The film also starred Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. Apart from Indian Police Force, Shilpa also has Sukhee in the pipeline.

