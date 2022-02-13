Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Head to Alibaug Amid Court Summon; Raqesh Bapat Joins Girlfriend

Shilpa Shetty along with her sister Shamita Shetty, mother Sunanda Shetty and her kids Shamisha and Viaan was clicked travelling to Alibaug amid Andheri Court summons. Shamita’s boyfriend Raqesh Bapat was also seen accompanying the Shetty family. However, Shilpa’s husband Raj Kundra was not seen with them. Raqesh can be seen posing with his girlfriend and her mother. In some of the photos, he can be seen holding Shamita close to him.

Shilpa, on the other hand, can be seen wearing a casual white tee which she paired with beige pants. Take a look at the photos and videos shared by the paparazzi:

Their trip comes amid the Mumbai court summon. A complaint has been filed against Shilpa, Shamita and Sunanda by a businessman, who has alleged non-repayment of Rs 21 lakhs loan by them. They are supposed to appear on February 28.

According to a report in ETimes, an automobile owner had filed a complaint against them through his law firm M/s Y & A Legal. According to the businessman, Shilpa’s late father had borrowed Rs 21 lakh and was supposed to pay the amount with interest in January 2017. However, Shilpa, Shamita and Sunanda failed to repay the loan.

Surendra had borrowed the amount at an 18% interest per year, ETimes said in its report. The cheque was written in favour of Surendra’s company, and his daughters and wife were aware of the loan. As Surendra passed away before repaying the loan, it became their responsibility to repay it, but they refused. They also denied owing them money.

Meanwhile, Shamita and Raqesh’s relationship seems to be going strong. The couple has been spending quality time ever since Shamita has come out of the Bigg Boss 15 house. Now, ahead of Valentine’s Day, the couple was spotted outside a jewellery shop in Mumbai showing that love is in the air for them.

