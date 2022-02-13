Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty and Their Mother Sunanda Shetty Summoned by Andheri Court

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, her sister Shamita Shetty and their mother Sunanda Shetty have been summoned by the Andheri court, reported news agency ANI. A complaint has been filed against the trio by a businessman, who has alleged non-repayment of Rs 21 lakhs loan by them. They are supposed to appear on February 28. The Tweet by ANI read, “Andheri court has issued summon to actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, her sister Shamita Shetty and mother Sunanda Shetty following a complaint by a businessman who has alleged non-repayment of Rs 21 lakhs loan by them; court orders the three to appear on February 28."

Advertisement

According to a report in ETimes, an automobile owner had filed a complaint against them through his law firm M/s Y & A Legal. According to the businessman, Shilpa’s late father had borrowed Rs 21 lakh and was supposed to pay the amount with interest in January 2017. However, Shilpa, Shamita and Sunanda failed to repay the loan.

Surendra had borrowed the amount at an 18% interest per year, ETimes said in its report. The cheque was written in favour of Surendra’s company, and his daughters and wife were aware of the loan. As Surendra passed away before repaying the loan, it became their responsibility to repay it, but they refused. They also denied owing them money.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.