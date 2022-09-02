Shilpa Shetty And Shamita Shetty Dish Out Major Sibling Goals As They Dance During Ganesh Visarjan

Each year, Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with a lot of enthusiasm and zest, and this time was no different. Earlier, the actress had taken to social media to give fans a glimpse as she welcomed Bappa home. The reel she shared yesterday showed Shilpa, Raj and their two kids Viaan and Samisha dressed in their festive best, posing excitedly in front of the Ganesha idol. Now, it’s time for Shilpa and her family to bid adieu to Bappa. In a viral video, Shilpa and Shamita are seen dancing as they bid adieu to Bappa during Ganesh Visarjan.

In the clip posted by Bollywood paparazzi Manav Manglani, Shilpa and Shamita are seen matching dance steps as they dance during Ganesh Visarjan. The sisters were seen doing the popular Saami Saami step from the eponymous song of blockbuster hit Pushpa. Shilpa looks gorgeous in a sharara suit while Shamita looks radiant in a pink sharara suit. The actresses are seen dancing her heart out as they happily bid adieu to Lord Ganesha.

Check the video here:

Soon after the video was shared, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on the sisters as they dish out sibling goals with their killer dance moves.

In other pictures from Ganesh Visarajan at Shilpa’s home, her husband Raj Kundra along with the actress’ mom and kids were seen offering prayers to Bappa.

Yesterday, Shilpa Shetty shared an adorable reel with her family as they welcomes Bappa home, and wrote, “And He’s back…Ganpati Bappa Morya My favourite time of the year Thank you so much, my dear @punitbalanaofficial, for such beautiful, coordinated outfits."

A lot of stars arrived at Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s Ganpati Puja and were seen seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha. Celebs such as Raveena Tandon, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza, Ramesh Taurani, Neha Bhasin, and many others were seen arriving at their residence.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Nikamma, an action-comedy film directed by Sabbir Khan. She will next be seen in the movie Sukhee, and will also be making her OTT debut with the cop web series Indian Police Force.

