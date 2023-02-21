Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty might not have signed any new projects as of now, but she surely knows how to grab the limelight. From making heads turn in a shimmery silver saree at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s reception, to shelling out major fitness goals to her admirers on social media, the actress often becomes the talk of the town. The 47-year-old is married to businessman Raj Kundra. The duo recently threw a grand birthday bash for daughter Samisha, who turned three on February 15. The theme of the birthday celebration was inspired by the popular cartoon show, Peppa Pig.

On February 20, Shilpa dropped a sneak peek of the birthday party on Instagram via a reel video. The Dhadkan actress also penned a lovely note with the clip, that read, “When you have a birthday party for the 1st time for your daughter who is 3 (No Thanks to Covid) it becomes a mini wedding. And when that happens you need help! She also thanked event planner Dipali Porwal and personalised gift business Rosada for organising the event.

The video snippets captured the amazing Peppa Pig-themed decor, embedded with pretty pastel pink and blue colours. There were giant Peppa Pig character cut-outs, princess-like dining tables, and carts filled with Peppa Pig goodies. Little Samisha was seen wearing an adorable pink frock. She was holding his father Raj Kumdra’s hand. Shilpa’s sister Shamita Shetty was also present on the occasion.

The little munchkin seemed to have a blast on her 3rd birthday. She went on to hug furries, dressed as Peppa Pig characters, tried out fun games and activities, and posed for pictures with her older brother Viaan and her parents. The guests and their children also delved into the fun festivities, enjoying the rides, playing tug of war, watching puppet shows, and dancing to music. Shilpa was also captured shaking a leg with the other kids, before attending the cake-cutting ceremony.

Fans were quick to wish Samisha a happy birthday. “Samisha looks so cute posing with Viaan," commented one user. “Wow! That’s what is called a party!" lauded another. Others dropped innumerable red hearts in the comments.

Earlier, Shilpa dropped a cute video of Samisha on her birthday, where she was seen trying to put on the actress’ black stilettos. “Gosh, how time flies! This mini-me wants to fit into Mumma’s shoes already… 3 going on 23!" she wrote.

“Happy 3rd birthday, my Gudiya… we all love and adore you more than we could ever express. May you always be blessed with the Bessstttt, and Thank you for choosing me to be your mom," added the B-town diva.

