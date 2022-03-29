Shilpa Shetty Shares Her Life Workout Mantra that Will Inspire You To Be a ‘Master’

Shilpa Shetty is an inspiration when it comes to fitness and health. The ever-young actor never fails to motivate her fans with fitness tips and unbelievable workout videos. Just like every week, Shilpa has again taken to her social media to share the secret of her perfectly crafted body.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa has shared a social media post having her in the frame with a motivational quote that reads “Work it, work at it repeatedly, and see it work."

Advertisement

Writing a powerful caption, she further decoded her mantra as “repetition is the mother of mastery." She continued, “If doubled with consistency, it will make a killer combo. That’s all you need, to achieve any goal be it in your personal or professional life be it habits with kids or reps in the gym. Repetition with consistency! Try it and you will hit a home run in 21 days! Mantras are not just for the gym, but for one to live by. Work it, work at it, and see it work."

Every week, Shilpa shares an inspiring post to keep everyone going with the mid-week blues. She uses the hashtag “Shilpa Ka Mantra," with her every weekly post.

Advertisement

On Monday, Shilpa kickstarted her week by following her regular workout routine. She performed Yoga and shared the video straight from her garden. In the video, the Dhadkan actor chose two Yoga asanas for the day, which are Eka pada Utkatasana and Anjaneyasana.

The yoga asanas that Shilpa did are said to be beneficial for the core body strength and maintaining balance. With stretching hip flexors, the asanas are also helpful in opening up other parts of the body such as the shoulders, lungs and chest.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.