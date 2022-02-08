Shilpa Shetty, Shehnaaz Gill's Cameraderie On Viral ‘Boring Day’ Rendition Is Unmissable | Watch

A few hours after Shilpa Shetty was papped in the city with Shehnaaz Gill, the Apne actress delighted her fans with an adorable video. The video sees Shilpa shaking a leg with the ex Bigg Boss contestant on her viral tune Boring Day.

The Dhadkan actress took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared the dancing video. It sees Shehnaaz dressed in a black outfit with matching shoes while she sported a high braided ponytail. On the other hand, Shilpa opted for an orange tube top with a pair of matching palazzo and an orange cape. The two looked ravishing as they entertained fans with their cute camaraderie by dancing on Shehnaz’s ‘Boring Day’ rendition.

Taking to the captions, Shilpa wrote, “Two bored people trying to make your #BoringDay better,"she added the sun and laughing emoticons too.

Check the video here:

As soon as the video went up on the internet, many called the two gorgeous while others wondered whether they are collaborating on a project or a show.

Shilpa is an avid social media user and she keeps on updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos. A few days back, Shilpa celebrated the birthday of her younger sister Shamita by hosting a star studded birthday bash for her.

The actress even shared an adorable video on the photo-sharing platform. The clip comprised of candid pictures of herself and her younger sis, and pictures of Shamita with the family. Along with the video, Shilpa penned a sweet note to make the day special. She wrote, “This is how I want to see u always… HAPPY! Wishing you all that and more, my Tunki… my tigress. May this birthday unfold many happy surprises and may all your incredible dreams manifest into reality. Love you and sooo proud of you! Have a great year, my jaan, and may you be blessed with abundance always."

As for Shenaz Gill, she was last seen on the finale episode of Bigg Boss 15 where she paid tribute to her late rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla. While the episode aired, the show’s host Salman Khan also spoke about how he has been in touch with Sidharth’s mom and calls to check on her. The Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actor even got emotional after seeing Shehnaaz and encouraged her to move on in life.

On the professional front, Shehnaaz was last seen in Punjabi film Honsla Rakh . The movie also features Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. It was appreciated by the audience and went on to break many records.

On the other hand, Shilpa is currently seen as a judge in the ongoing season of India’s Got Talent. The show also features- Kirron Kher, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir as judges.

