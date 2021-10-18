Shilpa Shetty Shocks Fans with Bold Undercut Hairstyle; Salman Khan Rents Bandra Duplex for Rs 8.25 Lakh a Month

Actress Shilpa Shetty is one of the most followed Indian celebrities on Instagram with 22.5 million followers. The actress is also a fitness enthusiast, who often shares pictures and videos of her workout routine to inspire her followers. Recently, the actress shared a video of a new aerobic workout routine called ‘Tribal Squats.’ However, what took everyone’s attention was at the beginning of the video, she revealed her stunning undercut buzz-cut. Fans took to the comment section to compliment her on her bold new hairstyle.

Read: Shilpa Shetty Shocks Fans With Bold Undercut Hairstyle, Shares BTS Video

Advertisement

The sensational South Korean boy-band BTS has taken the world by storm with back-to-back number one tracks, viral music videos and collaborations with other artists. The K-pop band was able to add another feather to their hat after their members Jimin, V and Jungkook topped the Male K-pop Idol Rankings For October 2021. The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation, which releases the list, has analysed the data in various areas for 687 male K-pop idols in the period between September 16- October 16, 2021.

Read: BTS Members Jimin, V and Jungkook Top Male K-pop Idol Rankings For October

Salman Khan is one of the highest paid Bollywood actors with his impressive line up of films. Apart from that, his various brand advertisements and other work commitments like Bigg Boss 15 and now investment in NFTs, he continues to one of the top earning superstars in the film industry. Despite owning multiple properties in Mumbai, the actor continues to reside at the popular Galaxy Apartments in Bandra with his family.

Read: Salman Khan Rents Bandra Duplex For Rs 8.25 Lakh A Month; Apartment To Be Writer’s Pad

Ever since Samantha has announced her separation from Naga Chaitanya after nearly four years of marriage, there have been speculations as to why the celebrity couple’s marriage fell apart. Some reports suggested that Samantha doing bold scenes in movies was unacceptable to the Akkineni family, while others suggested that the former couple argued over the issue of having children.

Read: Samantha-Shah Rukh Khan Collaboration With Atlee Fell Through Because of Actress’s Baby Plans?

Advertisement

A few days back, Akshay Kumar shared a photo on Instagram as he wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film which is tentatively titled Mission Cinderella. The film also features Rakul Preet Singh. The actor, who had started shooting for the film in August in London, had to unfortunately come back to India to tend to his ailing mother who later passed away last month.

Read: Akshay Kumar’s Mission Cinderella Casts Indians and Pakistanis Living in the UK as Junior Artists

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.