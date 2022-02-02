Shilpa Shetty Struggles To Avert A Wardrobe Mishap As Gush Of Wind Reveals More Than She Intends To

Shilpa Shetty was seen struggling to keep her dress in place as she posed for the paparazzi at her sister Shamita Shetty’s birthday bash. In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Shilpa slipped into a bright orange dress for the bash. The strap, figuring hugging dress featured a thigh-high slit as well.

While Shilpa tried to pose for the cameras to show off a little leg and give a better look at her OOTD, the wind had other plans. Due to the harsh winds, the slit revealed more leg than Shilpa intended to. The actress managed to grab hold of the dress before she experienced a wardrobe malfunction.

“Hawa ki bhi kya timing hai dekho. Kya karu yaar, hawa zyada hai (Look at the timing of the breeze. What do I do, the winds are strong)," Shilpa said, as she tucked her dress between her legs and tried to pose for the cameras. She changed her pose but wasn’t very impressed by it.

Shilpa Shetty joined Shamita, Raj Kundra and Sunanda Shetty at the bash. According to Pinkvilla, it was Shilpa who hosted the birthday bash for Shamita and extended an invite to her Bigg Boss 15 co-participants. Pictures from the bash revealed Umar Riaz, Nishant Bhat, Jay Bhanushali, Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh, Rajiv Adatia and Rashami Desai made their way to the party. Kashmera Shah also joined the party.

Shamita’s boyfriend Raqesh Bapat also attended the bash with his family. However, the report added that Shilpa chose to not invite Tejasswi and her boyfriend Karan Kundrra for the party. Tejasswi and Shamita locked horns a few times in the Bigg Boss 15 house. In the final week of Bigg Boss 15, she even called Shamita ‘aunty’ which did not go down well with several Bigg Boss viewers and Shamita’s family.

