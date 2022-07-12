Shilpa Shetty Takes Long Jump with Son Viaan as They Enjoy Their Vacay In London; Watch Fun Video

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is having a gala time during a family vacation in London. The Apne actress has been sharing videos and photos from her blissful time with family at the exotic location and her fans are loving them. On Tuesday, the Nikamma actress took to Instagram and posted yet another fun moment between her son Viaan and herself as they laughed from ear to ear, while enjoying their time in London.

In the video, Shilpa is seen taking a long jump with Viaan. She captioned the post as, “Our mood… ‘ever since we left the city." She also added a version of Drake’s song Hotline Bing.

Soon after the video was posted on the photo-sharing platform, Shilpa’s close friend Rajiv Adatia dropped heart emojis in the comments section. One fan wrote, “This is such a happy video," another one said, “Viaan’s jump is better in this."

The actress has also shared another picture with her sister Shamita Shetty on her Instagram Story and captioned it, “#Sistalove." In the photo, while Shilpa donned a leopard print dress, Shamita wore a white outfit.

Check her posts here:

Well, Shilpa is not the only celebrity holidaying in London. Many other Bollywood celebrities such as, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and many others also recently shared photos from London on their Instagram handles.

Shilpa recently made her big screen comeback with Nikamma. Directed by Sabbir Khan and produced by Shabbir Khan Films and Sony Pictures India, the film also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. The film failed to perform at the box office.

Now, the actor is looking forward to Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force. The project, which will stream on Amazon Prime Videos, also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. Part of Rohit’s cop universe, the web show pays an ode to the “selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism" of police personnel across the country.

