Shilpa Shetty Thanks Her Friends for Being in Her Life Amid Husband Raj Kundra's Controversies

A true friend is the greatest of all blessings and actress Shilpa Shetty is realising it recently. The actress regularly shares quotes from books she reads, and often the excerpts she shares resonate with her own life. On Thursday late night, she shared an excerpt on friendship and thanked all her friends for being in her life. The quote she shared began by saying, “A true friend is the greatest of all the blessings and that which we take the least care to acquire."

It continued, “We don’t typically set out to make a friend the same way we set out to get a job or win the attention of someone we’re attracted to. Friends just seem to happen. We work or play together, discover that we share things in common, and gradually friendship grows. Or we face some hardship or misfortune together, and a friendship arises through mutual support."

She accompanied the excerpt from the book by writing a line thanking her friends. “To all my friends thankyou for being in my life," she wrote along with some emojis.

Shilpa Shetty’s appreciation post comes at a time when her husband Raj Kundra’s name has cropped up in several controversies. Earlier this year, he was arrested in an alleged pornography case. Now, a Mumbai-based businessman also lodged a cheating case against Shetty, the businessman and some other persons for allegedly duping him of Rs 1.51 crore.

Shilpa Shetty reacted to the complaint against her on Twitter as she wrote, “Woke up to an FIR registered in Raj and my name! Shocked!! To set the record straight, SFL Fitness, a venture run by Kashiff Khan. He had taken naming rights of brand SFL to open SFL Fitness Gyms around the country. All deals were struck by him and he was signatory in banking and day-to-day affairs. We are not aware of any of his transactions not have we received a single rupee from him for the same. All franchisee’s dealt directly with Kashiff. The company closed in 2014 and was entirely handled by Kashiff Khan (sic)," she said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa Shetty has recently wound up the shooting of Super Dancer 4 as a judge and is all set to be on the judging panel of India’s Got Talent. She was last seen in the film Hungama 2.

