Shilpa Shetty Throws Snowballs At Kids Viaan, Samisha As They Enjoy Festive Season in London; Watch

Actress Shilpa Shetty is currently vacationing in London with her family. She has been quite consistent in keeping her fans updated with various glimpses of her gateway. Now, the actress posted an adorable video with her children. In it, Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha Shetty Kundra can be seen playing with snow. Don’t miss Samisha’s first reaction as she touches the snow. Later, in the video, the actress also joins her children. All decked in warm clothes and busy throwing snowballs at each other, the trio seems to be enjoying themselves to the fullest.

Shilpa wrote, “In the season of candy canes, wreaths, holly, and mistletoe. I like to take things a little slow… To fill your hearts with that warm and fuzzy glow. All you need is tons of laughter, oodles of giggles… And, your little one getting her very first handful of snow.” The hashtags are “holiday season” “snow” “London diaries” “holidays” “kids” “childlike wonder” “explore” “reels viral.”

Actress Sophie Choudry commented on the post saying, “Cutiesssss,” with a range of emojis. Actor Abhimanyu posted a heart emoji in the comment section.

Viaan and Samisha often appear on Shilpa Shetty’s social media timeline. On the occasion of Children’s Day, the Dhadkan actress shared another post showcasing the two. The siblings can be seen playing and laughing with each other in the video. For the caption, Shilpa added, “These smiles are my #EverydayMotivation. Cannot thank these two enough for being the cutest stressbusters and energy-infusers in my life… this is THE reminder we all need to keep the kid in us alive and protect it at all costs. Happy Children's Day to every little soul full of sunshine in the world!”

Shilpa Shetty’s videos especially, the ones that show her children make you go aww. Once, she dropped a video while playing golf. However, what’s so new about it? She was being assisted by her daughter Samisha. In the clip, one can see Shilpa trying to put a ball into the hole. However, when that doesn’t happen, Samisha picks up the ball and pushes it into the hole. She, then, starts jumping in joy. “Teamwork makes the dream work. Sr. SSK and Jr. SSK working at it.”

Now, take a look at some glimpses of their festive time together. In the video Shilpa Shetty posted on Bhai Dooj, Samisha can be seen putting tilak on Viaan’s forehead. The caption read, “Bhai behen ki yaari hoti hai sabse pyaari (friendship of brother-sister is the most lovely). Happy Bhai Dooj to all.”

Shilpa Shetty was last seen in the action comedy film Nikamma, which also featured Abhimanyu Dassani.

