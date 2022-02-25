Shilpa Shetty Turns Host With 'Shape of You', A Star-Studded Wellness Talk Show

Known for her roles in blockbuster movies like Baazigar, Life in a Metro, and Dhadkan, Shilpa Shetty is one of the most versatile personalities in the film industry. Shilpa, who never has a dull appearance, is not only known for her career in Bollywood, but she has outdone herself as an entrepreneur, yogini, and wellness influencer. So after judging multiple reality shows, the fitness enthusiast is all set to take up the role of the host for her new wellness-themed chat show titled Shape of You.

The show, which is produced by Mirchi, will have Shilpa talking to Indian celebrities about physical and mental wellbeing. Indeed, nobody else could have been better for this job, as the actress has been advocating a healthy lifestyle for years now.

Informing about the same, earlier the fitness enthusiast took to her official Instagram account to post a small clip sharing her views on what fitness means to her. Sharing the video, she wrote, “I strongly believe that every day brings along various reasons to celebrate YOU. The one thing that completes this celebration is the gift of Health and Wellness. So, @filmy.mirchi and I have joined hands to unwrap these secrets with some very special guests in tow through my new show."

According to The Indian Express, Shilpa while detailing her fitness journey said in a statement, “My journey with fitness and wellness started over 15 years ago, and my involvement in this journey grew post-giving birth to my first child." In addition, Shilpa said that she wants to help people who want to embark on the fitness journey, and through the show, she wants to reach out to more people who are willing to pay attention to themselves.

On Thursday, Shilpa shared a sneak peek of the episode with the first guest actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who was spotted wearing a bodycon blue dress as she had a gala time with Shilpa. Take a look at the video here.

As per media reports, Mirchi’s Shape of You will be a star-studded series, featuring celebrities like John Abraham, designer-actor Masaba Gupta, rapper Badshah, actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaz Gill and more. The show will stream on the official YouTube channel of Mirchi from next month.

