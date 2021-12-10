Shilpa Shetty Wears Mismatched Sneakers As She Leaves for Salman Khan's Da-bangg Tour, Gets Trolled

Shilpa Shetty was clicked at the airport while leaving for Riyadh on Wednesday. The actress joined a host of celebrities as apart of Salman Khan’s Da-bangg tour. Shilpa and Salman have known each other for a long time and have co-starred in a few films in the past. Salman is currently the host of Bigg Boss 15, which has Shilpa’s sister, Shamita as one of the contestants.

Known for her charismatic appeal and sartorial choices, Shilpa turned many heads at the Kalina airport. In paparazzi photos, the actress painted a stylish picture dressed in a white tee, black leggings and leather jacket. Her mismatched footwear, though, made a bold statement. Shilpa’s trendy sneakers, from a leading sports brand, were each of different colour combinations. The quirky footwear choice earned mixed reactions from netizens in the comments. Some even hailed Shilpa as “Lady Ranveer Singh." The actor is popular for his outlandish fashion choices and style.

Earlier this month, Salman announced the Da-Bangg Tour Reloaded concert. The live concert features some of the most popular stars in Bollywood. The celebrities come together to enthrall thousands of fans with performances on hit tracks, tiny games and many more. This year’s event is scheduled to take place over this weekend in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Earlier today, Shilpa shared a post on Instagram and captioned, “Da-Bangg The Tour Reloaded is coming to Riyadh with a bang on December 10, 2021! Are you ready for the biggest event of the year?"

Joining Salman for the big event are his Dabangg 3 co-star Saiee Manjrekar, his brother-in-law, actor Aayush Sharma, Sohail Khan, Sunil Grover, Prabhudeva, Guru Randhawa, Maniesh Paul, Kamaal Khan, among others.

Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez and Katrina Kaif have previously been a part of the Da-Bangg tour. Last week, Jacqueline was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate and is currently being probed for her alleged involvement in money laundering. She will reportedly be replaced by actress Daisy Shah on the tour. Daisy has co-starred with Salman in films like Jai Ho and Race 3.

Katrina, on the other hand, is reportedly getting married to Vicky Kaushal in Rajasthan. Speculations were rife that Salman, Arpita and Alvira will be attending the wedding. However, the actor has already jetted off for the tour scheduled from tomorrow onwards. Katrina and Vicky will reportedly wed on December 9, Thursday.

