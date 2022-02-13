Shilpa Shetty’s Daughter Shamisha Gets Scared By Paparazzi As Family Heads For Alibaug; Watch Video

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra never ceases an opportunity to spend quality time with her loved ones. Keeping up with the trajectory, the Dhadkan actress took her kids Viaan and Shamisha for an outing in Alibag on Sunday afternoon and was spotted by the paparazzi. While it was all hunky dory for the family, as they stepped out of the car, Shilpa’s little munchkin got scared by the paparazzi.

In the video, the Apne actress was seen sporting a white T-shirt and she paired it up with beige high waist pants. She carried her little one Shamisha in her lap as she smilingly waved at the paparazzi and even asked Shamisha to wave at them. As the video progresses it sees a slightly frightened Shamisha. Shilpa even tells the paparazzi, “Dara Rahe Ho."(You are frightening her) . She even gestures that her little one is getting isn’t feeling comfortable. Shilpa then walked off by after asking Viaan to accompany her.

Check the video here:

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, paparazzi caught Shamita Shetty and her boyfriend Raqesh Bapat at the same location as they left for Alibaug. Even Shilpa and Shamita’s mom Sunanda Shetty was too clicked as she left for Alibag. According to a report, the Shetty clan is heading to Alibaug for Shamisha’s birthday celebration.

For the unversed, the family’s trip comes amid the Mumbai court summon. A complaint has been filed against Shilpa, Shamita and Sunanda by a businessman, who has alleged non-repayment of Rs 21 lakhs loan by them. They are supposed to appear on February 28.

According to a report in ETimes, an automobile owner had filed a complaint against them through his law firm M/s Y & A Legal. According to the businessman, Shilpa’s late father had borrowed Rs 21 lakh and was supposed to pay the amount with interest in January 2017. However, Shilpa, Shamita and Sunanda failed to repay the loan.

Surendra had borrowed the amount at an 18% interest per year, ETimes said in its report. The cheque was written in favour of Surendra’s company, and his daughters and wife were aware of the loan. As Surendra passed away before repaying the loan, it became their responsibility to repay it, but they refused. They also denied owing them money.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Shamita and Raqesh’s relationship seems to be going strong. The couple has been spending quality time ever since Shamita has come out of the Bigg Boss 15 house. Now, ahead of Valentine’s Day, the couple was spotted outside a jewellery shop in Mumbai showing that love is in the air for them.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.