Shilpa Shetty's Famous 'Aai Hoon UP Bihar Lootne' Song Has Bhojpuri Version Now

A Bhojpuri version of Shilpa Shetty’s old song ‘Main Aai Hoon UP Bihar Lootne’ has been released. This new version has been launched by Bhojpuri singer Chandra Nandani. The video of the song has gone viral on the internet, and the fans are sharing it on various social media platforms. The song that features Shilpa Shetty is over two decades old from the 1999 film, Shool.

Singer Chandra Nandani has brought this song into her style. This song has been released by famous producer Abhay Sinha’s YouTube channel Yashi Films.

In the video, Bhawna Singh and Aditya Giri are seen performing on the Bhojpuri tunes. The original song was sung by Sapna Awasthi and Chetan Shashital, but now the Bhojpuri version is taking the internet by storm.

Singer Chandra Nandani says, “Aayi Hu UP Bihar Lootne’ holds importance for me, and it is different from Bollywood songs. People are going to enjoy this Bhojpuri recreation. We have made this song with great teamwork. Therefore, I appeal to all the viewers to listen and give your feedback on our new song."

This Bhojpuri version has been composed by Ankit Singh and directed by Karan Chaudhary. The Sachin Group has done choreography for the music video.

Various old Bollywood songs have been recreated in the last few years and they have been praised by fans. The recreation and remakes of different songs have brought a unique style of the same songs that were released earlier and became popular.

