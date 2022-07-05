Shilpa Shetty's Hubby Raj Kundra Makes Rare Appearance on Instagram As Couple Gets Cosy in New Pic

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is currently on a family holiday. The actor has been sharing stunning photos and videos, giving a glimpse of how she has been exploring Europe to the fullest. After spending a couple of days in London, Shilpa is presently in Paris and has been treating fans to gorgeous glimpses of her ‘Paris diaries’.

On Tuesday morning, Shilpa took to her Instagram Story to share a mushy pic with her husband Raj Kundra. This was Raj’s rare appearance on social media. He has been avoiding the paparazzi ever since he was arrested in an alleged pornography scandal. He is currently out on a bail.

Advertisement

Earlier, Shilpa Shetty shared a video of herself and Shamita Shetty working out together. “Even if you’re in #VacayMode Don’t take a detour from your ‘Fitness Road," she wrote as the caption. She continued, “That’s my motivation to start my day (even if I’m on a holiday with a 3-times-a-week fitness routine). Today, it is core strengthening with the Gatyatmak Eka Pada Uttanasana Pawanmuktasana. It helps improve the digestive system and is beneficial in controlling acidity, gases, and constipation. Following it up with Naukasana and some variations. It is one of the best Asanas to strengthen the Core, because it is extremely beneficial for the liver, pancreas, & kidneys; and strengthens the muscles of the arms, thighs, and shoulders. However, anyone suffering from slip-disc, back pain or cervical problems should avoid this asana. Make sure to spend a few minutes focusing on yourself before you delve into the day."

Shilpa recently made her big screen comeback with Nikamma. However, the film failed to perform at the box office. Now, the actor is looking forward to Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.