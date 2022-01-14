Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra Returns to Instagram After Break, Keeps Account Private

After getting bail in the pornography case last year, Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra had decided to take a break from social media. He had deleted his Twitter and Instagram account in November last year but now the businessman has reopened his account on Instagram. However, he has kept his account private, which means that only the people he approves as his followers will be able to view his posts and stories. He hasn’t made a post yet.

On November 1, it came to notice that Kundra went off social media. The businessman was inactive on Twitter and Instagram ever since his arrest in a porn-related case in July last year. Kundra was accused of producing and streaming adult videos. He was booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

A couple of days ago, Shilpa and her husband Raj were recently spotted together at the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple. This was the second time Shilpa was seen with Raj after he came out of jail.

Before this, Shilpa and Raj were seen together at the Baglamukhi Darbar of Himachal Pradesh. And now their latest video shows them paying a visit to Shirdi Sai Baba temple to take his blessings.

Not long ago, Raj had said that after having given it a long thought, he realised that his silence on all the irresponsible statements and false articles was being considered his weakness. The businessman added that he was never associated with the production or distribution of pornography.

He said that this matter is nothing but a witchhunt. Since the case is still in the court of law, he can’t say anything for now. Raj, however, added that he was ready to face the trial. Raj got bail in September last year after spending two months in jail.

