Shilpa Shetty's Loving Message for Raj Kundra on Their 12th Marriage Anniversary

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s marriage has completed 12 years. The Hungama 2 actress took to social media on Sunday night to share some unseen pictures from her wedding album.

In a loving message for Raj, Shilpa wrote, “This moment and day 12 years ago, we made and continue to fulfil a promise; of sharing the good times & bearing the hard times, of trusting in love & God to show us the way… side by side, day by day. 12 years and not counting… Happy Anniversary, Cookie Here’s to many more rainbows, laughter, milestones, and our prized possessions… our children. Heartfelt gratitude to all our well-wishers, who have been with us through thick and thin (sic)."

Shilpa and Raj share two kids, a boy and a girl from their marriage.

Earlier in August-Sptember, Raj was embroiled in a porn films case and he has been accused of making and publishing porn films through his apps. After spending 60 days in jail due to his alleged involvement Raj walked home on bail.

Earlier in November, pictures from Shilpa Shetty’s Himachal Pradesh trip with kids and husband has surfaced online where the actress can be seen holding Raj’s hand as they enter a temple.

On November 1, it came to notice that Raj went off social media. The businessman was inactive on Twitter and Instagram ever since his arrest in the porn films case. Raj is accused of producing and streaming adult videos. He was booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

