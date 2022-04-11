Shilpa Shetty's ROFL Reaction to Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Wedding Question: 'Unki Shaadi Mein...'

It seems the paparazzi are quite excited to get any information on the upcoming wedding of Alia Bhatt with her beau, Ranbir Kapoor. On Sunday, it was actress Shilpa Shetty who was asked about the wedding of the two Bollywood stars. The 46-year-old was spotted by the paparazzi stepping out of a building. Dressed in charcoal grey denim pants, Shilpa wore a sleeveless white top with a red graphic print.

As Shilpa was making her way to her car, she was asked by paparazzi, “Abhi RK aur Alia ki shaadi hai kya kehna chahoge aap? (What do you have to say about the upcoming wedding of Ranbir and Alia?)" Shilpa chortled as she heard the question fielded by the paparazzi. The actress told the paparazzi, “Unki shaadi hai main kya bolun. (It is their wedding, what should I say?)" Before stepping into her car, the actress also added, “Ho jaane do shaadi. (Let the wedding happen.)"

It is not just Shilpa, but even Ranbir’s mother and veteran bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor who is encountering paparazzi posing similar questions. Neetu is currently shooting for the upcoming dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors, and often meets paparazzi outside the sets who ask her about the upcoming wedding.

In a video that was shared on Instagram last week, a paparazzo was heard asking the actress to at least reveal the date of the wedding. Responding to this, Neetu asked them about whose wedding they wished to inquire. The paparazzo replied, “RK sir ki." Neetu then said, “Tareekh hai kuch? Bhagwan jaane (Is there a date yet? God knows)."

Later, another paparazzo asked that some are speculating the wedding to be on April 14, while others are speculating it to be on April 15. Neetu dodged this statement in her own deft manner and said that according to her it is already done. Ranbir and Alia will be tying the knot later this week in Mumbai.

