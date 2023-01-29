Shilpa Shinde Expresses Disappointment With Maddam Sir, Says 'Would Not Have Accepted Offer If...'

Television actress Shilpa Shinde was recently roped in for Maddam Sir to play a cameo. However, the actress has now shared that she is not happy with her contract and role. In a recent interview, Shilpa talked about the same and revealed that even though her cameo was supposed to last for 10-15 days, she has suddenly been asked to take a break. The Bigg Boss 11 winner also claimed that she got to know about Maddam Sir going off-air only after she started shooting for the show.

“My role as Naina Mathur was a cameo and it was going to last for 10-15 days. I took it up because it sounded quite challenging. I shot for a few days and then suddenly, I was told to take a break. While shooting for the show, I also got to know that it was going to wrap up and would have a second season later. I have been wondering what’s happening to my track. If I had been told that I would have to take a break like this, I would not have taken up the offer," Shilpa told E-times.

“I had an offer for a web show. I would have taken up that one instead of this," the actress added.

Shilpa Shinde further mentioned that she has ‘no clarity’ about her character or shooting dates. “It is strange when you are seen in a few episodes and then you vanish. It’s not good for the character. They did call me, but there is no clarity about the shoot date. My viewers also need to know why I vanished after a few episodes," she said.

Shilpa Shinde rose to fame after she featured in Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain. She left the show in 2015 and then participated in Bigg Boss 11, where she also emerged as the winner of the show. Besides these, Shilpa has also worked in several other shows including Hatim, Miss India, Meher, Waaris, Maayka, and Do Dil Ek Jaan among others.

