Shilpa Shinde Recalls Her Failed Relationship, Says She Is 'Not Desperate to Find Companion'

TV actress and Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde was last seen in a stand-up comedy show, Gangs of Filmistan. The actress who became popular with her role as Angoori Bhabhi in the much-loved show ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!’ recently revealed that she prefers being single. Shilpa, who was engaged to actor Romit Raj years ago, says she does not miss being in a relationship.

In an interview with ETimes, the 44-year-old actress revealed why she prefer the single status.She said, “Romit and I were engaged a long time ago and I was very young at that point. I didn’t want to settle down at that time, but everyone around me felt it was the right age to get married. Subsequently, things didn’t work out between Romit and me, and the relationship fell apart. After my engagement broke off, I did get into another relationship, but that was a very bad experience."

“Maine apne kaan pakad liye that I would steer away from relationships. I’ve realised that I am happy being single. I can’t be answerable to anyone. When I am working, and if someone asks me where I am going or what I am doing, I can’t keep answering him," added Shinde.

Dishing on her relationship further, the actress shared that she sees many relationships falling apart, and incompatibility is one of the reasons. She said, “Today, I see so many relationships falling apart. I don’t understand why decade-long relationships don’t work out and incompatibility is cited as the reason. How can a couple who has been together for 10 years suddenly find themselves incompatible? Even though my family wants me to get married, I am not desperate to find a companion and prefer to be single. And even if I do find someone in the future, I will not want to label the relationship."

The actress admitted that she wasn’t offered anything after her 2017 Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai. Shilpa, who won Bigg Boss 11, hasn’t worked in a fiction show since 2017. In the last five years, she’s only done a couple of stand-up comedy shows and web shows and admits that she hasn’t been offered anything after Bhabiji.She says, “There is money, fame and a lot of good work in television, but people have assumed that I don’t want to act in TV shows. And since I wasn’t offered anything nice, I explored the digital medium and did a couple of web shows. Bhabi Ji… was my comeback show and after that, I didn’t want to do something where I just had to stand and give expressions."

