Shilpa Shirodkar Reveals Why She Couldn't Do The Iconic Chaiyya Chaiyya Song

Actress Shilpa Shirodkar minces no words when she opens up about being fat-shamed and losing out on work in the 90s due to her body type. The actress revealed that she was being considered for Mani Ratnam’s directorial Dil Se’s iconic track Chaiyya Chaiyya but was rejected as she was “too fat." The song eventually featured Malaika Arora with Shah Rukh Khan. In a chat with ETimes, the Gopi Kishan actress shared that she was considered for Chaiyya Chaiyya.

“Well, who would ever want to lose out on Chaiyya Chaiyya… But yes, Farah Khan had come with the song and she said they were considering me for it. But then they thought I was too fat so they opted for Malaika," she said.

She also stated that she doesn’t remember if her weight or how she looked decided on the success or love she received from the industry and her fans. “It never mattered in the 90s. We worked on numerous projects at any one time, we worked round the clock and did many shifts," the actress said.

She also mentioned that the rejection upset her as she wanted to share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan. But the silver lining was that she went on to work with SRK in another film. “Obviously it was disappointing, but then I got the privilege of sharing screen space with him in Gaja Gamini for just one scene. So my dream came true," Shilpa shared.

This came after Farah Khan in the first episode of Moving In With Malaika shared that the actress was not the first choice for the dance number. The filmmaker said that the makers picked her after five heroines refused to climb on the train. She called Malaika, “The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl."

“But luckily for you, some five heroines refused to climb on the train. Malaika was nowhere on the radar. We approached Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Shilpa Shirodkar, and two-three other people," she added.

Shilpa Shirodkar is known for her roles in films like Hum, Khuda Gawah, Aankhen, Gopi Kishan and Mrityudand among others.

