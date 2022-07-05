Shine Tom Chacko Bags Kalabhavan Mani Award For Kurup

Actor Shine Tom Chacko, who criticized the jury members of the Kerala State Film Awards during the promotion of his film last month, has been honoured with the best actor award. Actor Guru Somasundaram presented the award to Chacko at an event. The award has been instituted in the name of late actor Kalabhavan Mani.

The actor has won the award for his brilliant performance in Kurup. The 2021 film, along with Shine, featured Dulquer Salmaan, Sobhita Dhulipala and Tovino Thomas in the lead roles.

Advertisement

Disappointed over the result of the Kerala State Film Awards, Shine had earlier questioned the jury members on how they could watch 160 films in a short period. The actor publicly expressed his disappointment over the complete ignorance of his role of Bhasi Pillai from the film by the jury.

Earlier, Shine in a social media post asked Dulquer if he would have understood the pain of being ignored when Kurup was not considered for the state award.

On the work front, Vichithram helmed by debutant Achu Vijaya is Chacko’s latest film in the pipeline. Currently, in the production phase, the film has wrapped up a couple of schedules in Thrissur, Munnar and Kochi.

Touted to be a thriller, it has Kani Kushi playing the female lead. Balu Varghese, Jolly Chirayat, Lal, Ketaki Narayanan, Sinoj Varghese, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, James Elia, Thusharapilla and Bibin Perumpilly are also playing important roles in the film.

Advertisement

Written by Nikhil Ravindran, the film is bankrolled by Dr Ajith Jo and Achu Vijayan under the banner of Joy Movie Productions. Vichithram has cinematography by Arjun Balakrishnan and music by Mithun Mukundan. The film is set to open in cinemas in August.

Meanwhile, Shine Tom Chacko is currently entertaining the audiences with his recent releases-Panthrand and Adithattu.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.