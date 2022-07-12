Shine Tom Chacko Issues An Apology For His Comments On Vijay's Beast

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko, who made his Tamil debut with Vijay starrer Beast, recently issued an apology for his hate comments against the film. What was the controversy, you ask? To keep you updated, in the Nelson Dilip Kumar directorial, Chacko played the role of a terrorist, who helps Vijay. Later in an interview, when Chacko was asked if Beast was a good project for him to enter the Tamil film industry, the actor replied, “Beast film itself is not a good entry to Tamil cinema." His statement didn’t go down well among Vijay’s fans.

In addition, he also criticised one of the scenes from the movie. Referring to the scene in which Vijay carries him like a suitcase, Shine said, “Usually, you can see the difficulty in the face when someone lifts a weight. But, Vijay did not show anything like that on his face. Vijay Sir cannot be blamed for that. The film crew is the reason."

Advertisement

Fans trolled Chacko for accusing his own starrer and questioned the actor about his participation. Therefore, now the Malayalam actor, in his reply to a fan, has now issued a clarification and apologised for his remarks.

In his reply to a fan on Instagram, Chacko wrote, “I am really sorry for what I spoke through media…It’s my own mistake… sry nanban." He also wrote, “because when we speak badly about anything or anybody it really hurts a lot to those who like that thing or to those who love that person."

A screenshot of his comment was shared by a fan on Twitter. Take a look:

Advertisement

Beast featured Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the lead. The film was released in five languages on April 13. Anirudh Ravichander had scored the music, while Manoj Paramahamsa was responsible for the cinematography.

On the work front, Shine Tom Chacko has six Malayalam projects in the pipeline and he is shooting for those continuously. He is also slated to play a key role in Mammooty’s upcoming cop drama.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.