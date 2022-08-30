SHINee's Key Leaves Fans Spellbound With Comeback Album ‘Gasoline’, Watch

K-Pop idol Key of SHINee released the music video for his brand new album’s title track on August 30 and left audiences spellbound–reported GMA news. The album titled ‘Gasoline’ marks the icon’s official comeback after almost a year of hiatus. The music video wowed viewers with a series of surprises in terms of how he dressed and the power-packed dance performance. The album features a total of 11 songs: “Bound,", “Another Life,", “Villain," “Burn," “I Can’t Sleep," “Guilty Pleasure," “G.O.A.T," “Ain’t Gonna Dance,", “Proud", and “Delight".

The album’s announcement made it one of Philippine Twitter’s top social media trending topics with thousands of tweets from fans. K-Pop enthusiasts will know that Key of SHINee’s last mini album was released almost a year ago. It featured six extremely catchy songs including “Eighteen,", “Saturday Night," Yellow Tape," “Hate that" and “Helium".

The album’s title track is a largely hip-hop-based song with a heavy influence of drum and brass sounds. The song’s chorus is even more catchy, as the icon is himself listed as one of the lyricists of the song. Key compared himself to the explosive power of gasoline, to forge his own path in life and his aspirations.

“I heard the static spark can ignite gasoline vapors and cause a flash fire. I wanted to show my energy and confidence," Key told The Korea Herald. He also mentioned the driving source behind his energy and confidence continues to be his fans. The K-Pop idol emphasized that his brand new album was “peppered with various musical colours,". He said that it felt like an extension of “Bad Love", one of his earlier and wildly popular albums. Key added that the term “retro" was possibly one of the biggest inspirations in bringing his niche music out to the world.

“Retro is not something new to me, but it’s just me", Key told The Korea Herald. The pop icon mentioned that he didn’t want to hide his identity from music listeners. He explained that he wanted to showcase his work as a soloist and mentioned that he worked on the entire project with a humble outlook.

