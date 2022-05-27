Shining With The Sharmas: Neha Sharma, Sister Aisha Set To Debut In Kardashians-style Series

Neha Sharma has been keeping her fans’ interest intact by dropping hints about ‘something special’ and exciting on her social media. The Crook actress recently revealed that she was teasing about her upcoming OTT series titled ‘Shining With The Sharmas. The unscripted special will be similar to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians show. The duo has been creating short-format content from their personal lives for a platform called SocialSwag.

The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday and dropped a special poster of the show that featured the two sisters twinning in beige trench coats. We see Neha looking ravishing, as she posed along with her sister, who is all smiles. They also had the show’s glowing logo on the top of the backdrop in the photo.

Advertisement

Taking to the captions, she wrote, “Here we go @aishasharma25 💕 #shiningwiththesharmas goes live this June on @socialswagworld . I can’t stay calm, what about you? Let me know in the comments below..watch this space for more details..stay tuned.

Aisha expressed that she is nervous about the show in the comments section, as she wrote, “I can’t deal with this."

Expressing their excitement for the upcoming venture, Neha Sharma’s fans took to the comments section as they dropped heart and fire emoticons and showered love on their favourite actress.

Earlier, she teased her fans about the upcoming venture by sharing a post on Instagram. She wrote, “Can’t even begin to EXPLAIN how excited I am to share this with you guys.Something super special that I created with Aisha @aishasharma25 and a fantabulous team that’s brought it to life . Coming in June . Stay tuned . 💕 #shiningwiththesharmas."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neha will next be seen in Jogira Sara Ra Ra with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. In a chat with News18.com, the Chirutha actress had revealed that there were times when her roles were chopped off or she was not a part of the success part of a film, despite being a major part of it. She said, “I’ve been through times when my role was chopped off, or I wasn’t even part of the success event of a film although I’d been a major part of it. Those things are part and parcel of this industry. There are fragile egos and you can’t keep everybody happy. If you’re doing things on your own terms, without compromising, the life’s not easy, the industry is not easy, but you’ve got to do your own thing.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.