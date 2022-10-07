Shirish Saravanan To Be Paired With Hansika Motwani in R Kannan's Next

Hansika Motwani started her acting career as a child artist with the television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and evolved into one of the most successful actresses. She has received accolades for her acting in Desamuduru, Oru Kal Oru Kannadi and others. Now, according to reports, she is ready to showcase her acting prowess in an untitled project with actor Shirish Saravanan. R. Kannan will helm this film, which will go on floors next week.

Reportedly, this film is tentatively titled Production no 7 produced by Focus Films and Masala Pix production. As stated in reports, it will be a scientific comedy horror film where Hansika essays the role of Nethra, a young scientist. Makers have left no stone unturned in the preparation of this movie. According to reports, they have set up a big science lab at East Coast Road, Chennai. Kannan has also teamed up with a VFX company to ensure the best special effects in this film. Balasubramaniem has handled the cinematography while Siddharth Subhavenkat has penned dialogues. Kabil Vairamuthu curated the lyrics of its songs.

Hansika has earlier teamed up with Kannan for the film Settai, which was written by Akshat Verma and John Mahendran. Settai’s storyline revolved around JK, Cheenu and Nakki who get embroiled in a fight with mafia boss Nasser. They take the help of a local journalist Shakthi to get out of this matter.

Besides these films, Hansika was also seen recently in the movie Maha written and directed by U.R.Jameel. Maha failed to perform at the box office and was lambasted for its weak script and direction.

