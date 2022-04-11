Shiv Kumar Subramaniam No More: 2 States, Meenakshi Sundareshwar And His Other Notable Performances

Actor and screenwriter Shiv Kumar Subramaniam passed away on Sunday night. The actor started his journey in Bollywood with Vidhu Vinod Chopra‘s Parinda in 1989, writing the screenplay of the film. He went on to write noteworthy movies like 1942: A Love Story, Chameli, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and more. As a screenwriter, Subramaniam won Filmfare Awards for Best Story and Best Screenplay for Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and Parinda, respectively. Subramaniam then stepped into the realm of acting and one of his notable performances in Bollywood remains to be in the 2014 movie 2 States.

Let’s take a look at some of Shiv Kumar Subramaniam’s work in the Hindi film industry:

2 States

Directed by Abhishek Verman, the movie starred Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles. Subramaniam played the role of Alia’s taciturn and strict father. Subramaniam’s portrayal, as the father of Alia’s character who was against her relationship with a Punjabi man, won the hearts of many.

Meenakshi Sundareshwar

Subramaniam was most recently seen in this Netflix family drama starring Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dasani in the main roles. The actor once again played the role of the father of Sanya’s character in the film.

Tu Hai Mera Sunday

His work as a man battling dementia was well-received and praised in this movie which came out in 2016. The movie, directed by Milind Dhaimade, revolved around five friends who struggle to find a place to play football in the overpopulated Mumbai city after a local politician bans playing any kind of sport at the beaches.

Hichki

Subramaniam played the role of a school principal in this 2018 movie starring Rani Mukerji as a teacher with Tourette Syndrome. His performance was critically acclaimed by many in the film.

Kaminey

Subramaniam also starred in the 2009 Vishal Bhardwaj directorial starring Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles. The actor played the role of Lobo, a policeman in the film.

