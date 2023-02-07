Shiv Thakare Declared Himself the Winner of Bigg Boss Six Years Ago; Here's Proof

Bigg Boss 16 is in its final week. The show will come to an end with its grand finale on February 12 when one of the five finalists - Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam- will be announced the winner. The makers of the reality show too are leaving no stone unturned to keep the viewers hooked. While it’s not clear who will clinch the BB16’s winner’s trophy, Shiv Thakare seems to have been manifesting his win for the last six years.

Shiv Thakare hails from Maharashtra’s Amravati and has made quite an impression on the audience’s mind with his positive attitude in the game. He has been making headlines ever since he entered the house. Now, an old poster in which he declared himself the winner of the reality show has gone viral on social media. Shiv used to sell ‘paan’ at his father’s shop. Later, he participated in MTV Roadies and won Bigg Boss Marathi 2. As per a Twitter user, Shiv Thakare has been ‘re-writing himself as the winner in an old poster’.

The first poster read, “Bigg Boss 16 winner: Shiv Thakare. Super-duper hit record tod movie hero Shiv Thakare. Ganpati Bappa Morya". The number 16 was later added by Shiv’s family members. The second poster read, “Ganpati Bappa Morya. Fear Factor: Khatron ke Khiladi winner - Shiv Thakare".

Another account claims that the old posters were prepared by Shiv after his stint at the Roadies. Shiv’s dream was to not only participate in shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi but also win trophies. He also dreamed of starring as a lead hero in a film.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will return to fulfill his hosting duties for the finale after a break from the show for his other work commitments. The grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 is set to take place on February 12.

