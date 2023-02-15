With dhol beats, whistles and loud cheers, Bigg Boss 16 runner-up Shiv Thakare was welcomed at Maharashtra’s Amravati, his hometown. Shiv, who had earlier won Bigg Boss Marathi, took to his Instagram Story, where he shared a string of videos of his royal welcome at the Nagpur airport. Fans swarmed to see their hero at the airport.

Another video showed him standing on his car thanking his fans, who were seen whistling and cheering. Dhol beats too could be heard in the background. Shiv’s home was decorated with floral rangolis and balloons to welcome him.

Advertisement

Shiv is known for participating in reality shows MTV Roadies Rising and Bigg Boss Marathi 2. Born in Amravati, Shiv, at an early age, began supporting his father Manohar Thakare, who worked at a betel leaf shop. He later sold newspapers and milk packets to support his family. He has been confirmed for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

In an interview with ETimes, Shiv expressed his feelings about being the first runner-up and losing the Bigg Boss 16 trophy to his fellow member of the mandali, MC Stan. Shiv stated that he is not at all disappointed over losing the show, the fact that his friend Stan won makes him happy.

“I would have felt bad had someone else won Bigg Boss 16. But as the winner is my brother MC Stan I don’t have any problem. Having said that, I would also add that when you lose a trophy, you obviously feel bad, ‘thoda lagta hai’ but I am happy that I was able to complete the journey and gave my 100 percent. I lived every bit of my Bigg Boss journey," he told the publication.

Read all the Latest Movies News here