After months of tasks, controversies, and drama, Salman Khan’s popular reality show Bigg Boss 16 finally came to a conclusion on February 12. The audience’s favourite star and rapper MC Stan was declared the winner of the season while Shiv Thakare emerged as the first runner-up of the show.

In an interview with ETimes, Shiv expressed his feelings about being the first runner-up and losing the trophy to his fellow member of the mandali, MC Stan. Shiv stated that he is not at all disappointed over losing the show, the fact that his friend Stan won makes him happy. “I would have felt bad had someone else won Bigg Boss 16. But as the winner is my brother MC Stan I don’t have any problem. Having said that, I would also add that when you lose a trophy, you obviously feel bad, ‘thoda lagta hai’ but I am happy that I was able to complete the journey and gave my 100 percent. I lived every bit of my Bigg Boss journey," he told the publication.

Sharing his thoughts, Shiv Thakare further said, “The trophy was in MC Stan’s destiny and woh uske haq ki hai uski jeet and so he is the winner. Whatever is in my destiny I’ll get it. The good part is Stan and I saw a dream of standing together on the stage that has come true."

During the conversation, the first runner-up also talked about Salman Khan’s appreciation for him, the criticism that he always played with a group (mandali), his friendship with Nimrit Ahluwalia, and the offer from Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Talking about his bond with Nimrit Kaur Alhuwalia and getting love from all his fans who made #Shivrit popular, Shiv said, “Yes, Nimrit and I learned that we were shipped together as Shivrit and we had a hearty laugh about it. When they came for the rehearsals they told me about it and we could not discuss it fully because of the mic. I haven’t seen anything of it yet, but our bond was always like friends, like buddies. Our bond is real and beautiful."

He also met Salman Khan in person at the Bigg Boss party. “Yes, I met Salman Khan sir at the party and sat with him for some time. I was chatting with him and he told me about a few upcoming Marathi projects and he guided me about things. I was overwhelmed that I was sitting with Salman sir and he was guiding me. It is an achievement for me to sit with him and talk to him about my career."

The 16th season was full of surprises, and the contestants and makers left no stone unturned to entertain the viewers.

