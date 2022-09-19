Shiva And Vanshika Titled Winners Of Kannada Comedy Show Gicchi Gili Gili

Colors Kannada has emerged as one of the hubs of new experimental shows in recent times. It not only boasts of a host of popular daily soaps on weekdays but also airs some unique reality shows on the weekend. The aim is to keep the audience entertained with a variety of shows and have them hooked to the channel. TRP ratings of the shows are proof. Bigg Boss Kannada 9 will soon air on the television channel. Ahead of its premiere, the comedy reality show Gicchi Gili Gili was concluded with a grand finale on September 17 and 18.

Evergreen actress Malashree attended the finale episode as a special guest. With Niranjan Deshpande as the host, Sadhu Kokila and Shruti Krishna were the judges of the episode, which was telecasted at 9 pm on Sunday. All the finalists performed well and managed to tickle the audience’s funny bone. Shiva and Vanshika Anjani Kashyap were announced as the winners of Gicchi Gili Gili.

Shiva won in the non-actor category while Vanshika won in the actor category. Chandan Shetty won the title of runner-up in the actor category while Niveditha Gowda was the runner-up in the non-actor category. The show featured several renowned artists from Majaa Bharatha. They paired up with non-actors from diverse backgrounds to give hilarious comedy performances on the show. Pataki, Vanshika, Jaggappa, Sushmita, Chandraprabha, Manasa, NC Ayyappa, Jogi Sunita and Niveditha Gowda participated in both Majaa Bharatha and Gicchi Gili Gili.

In other news, Vanshika has also signed a film, titled Love Li. The film will star Vasishtha Simha in the lead role. Vanshika’s father, Master Anand, has also expressed his desire to bag more roles in movies and shows on OTT platforms.

