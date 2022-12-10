Shiva Rajkumar Joins Cast Of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller

Tamil actor Dhanush delivered two back-to-back blockbusters — Thiruchitrambalam and Naane Varuven — this year, which created ripples in the movie theatres. The actor seems to have bounced back to work almost immediately after the success of his films. Dhanush’s collaboration with director Arun Matheshwaran for the film Captain Miller has already stolen the limelight. Now, fans are in for another surprise after the makers announced that the Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar will be joining the dream cast.

The production company, Sathya Jyothi Films, dropped the announcement of Shiva Rajkumar’s entry into Captain Miller with a Twitter post. “We are honoured in Welcoming the Legendary superstar, Karunada Chakravarthy, Nimma Shivanna to the world of Captain Miller. Shiva Rajkumar In Captain Miller," they wrote in the tweet.

The post featured the Kannada actor in an artistic sketch, captured within the walls of a newspaper outline. As soon as the news was shared on Twitter, Shiva Rajkumar’s fans left no stone unturned to express their excitement in the comments.

“This is going to be Next level exploding one for sure," wrote one user. “Biggest blockbuster loading," noted another. “I am getting hyped for Captain Miller," admitted the third one.

According to the ETimes, the 60-year-old Kannada star disclosed that he has been roped in to play Dhanush’s elder brother in the upcoming film. Besides Dhanush and Shiva Rajkumar, Captain Miller also features actress Priyanka Arul Mohan and actor Sundeep Kishan in crucial roles. This Arun Matheswaran directorial will take the audience back to the independence era.

While Shreyaas Krishna is the cinematographer of this drama, composer GV Prakash will be scoring the music. The release date of Captain Miller has not been announced, as of yet.

Shiva Rajkumar is presently pumped up for the release of another Tamil-language action comedy, Jailer. Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer also stars Rajinikanth. Also featuring Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and Vinayakan, Jailer will premiere on April 14 next year.

