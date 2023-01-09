Shiva Rajkumar Joins Forces With Kantara Fame Kishore For His Next Film

Shiva Rajkumar is one of the most celebrated actors in Kannada cinema. The actor has cultivated a massive fan following with his phenomenal performances in a host of Sandalwood films. His latest film, Vedha, has also been performing exceedingly well at the box office. With a string of projects in his kitty, the actor has signed yet another film, in which he will be seen in a completely different avatar.

Touted to be a suspense thriller, the upcoming film will be directed by Tejashwi K Nag. This time, Shiva Rajkumar will be seen sharing the screen with Kantara fame Kishore. The Kannada project is produced by Manjula Shivarjuna under the banner of Certain Combines. It will mark the first-ever collaboration between Shiva Rajkumar and Kishore. The process of finalising the rest of the cast and other technicians is currently underway. Moreover, the title and shooting details of the film will be announced soon.

Advertisement

Shiva Rajkumar is presently busy shooting for multiple films, which are slated to release this year. Some of his films that will soon hit the theatres include Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Captain Miller, directed by Arun Matheswaran, and Bhairathi Ranagal, directed by Narthan. Besides these, the actor is also working on Srini’s Ghost and Yogaraj Bhatt’s Karataka Damanaka.

Shiva Rajkumar, also popularly known as Shivanna, also has the much-anticipated film 45 in his kitty. The film is bankrolled by M Ramesh Reddy and marks the directorial debut of music director Arjun Janya. The multi-starrer film will be released in multiple languages.

On the other hand, Kishore was last seen in the blockbuster film Kantara. The actor is also known for his performances in films like Haridas, Octopus, Polladhavan, Ponniyin Selvan: I, Pentagon, and Manjakuruvi. Some of his upcoming films include Ponniyin Selvan: II and Kaliyugam.

Read all the Latest Movies News here