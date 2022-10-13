Shiva Rajkumar Likely To Join Cast of Dhanush's Captain Miller

Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar is currently shooting with superstar Rajinikanth for the highly anticipated Tamil film Jailer. It’s speculated that the actor will join Dhanush starrer Captain Miller after finishing his schedule for Jailer. According to reports, Shiva Rajkumar was recently approached by the makers of Captain Miller to join the cast of the film. Many reports claimed that Rajkumar has received an offer to play a pivotal role in the Arun Matheswaran directorial.

However, no official confirmation about Rajkumar acting in Captain Miller has been shared by the makers yet. Details about the role offered to the 60-year-old actor have also been kept under wraps.

Advertisement

Captain Miller is a political drama set against the backdrop of the Madras Presidency in the 1930s and 1940s. Alongside Dhanush, its cast also boasts of John Kokken, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Sundeep Kishan and Nivedhithaa Sathish in key roles. The upcoming Tamil film will also be released in Telugu and Hindi languages. Recently a poster of Captain Miller, featuring Dhanush in a rowdy biker look, was unveiled by the makers.

Additionally, the Captain Miller team also followed a unique style to introduce the star cast of the film. A rugged pamphlet revealed a graphical image of the character in each actor’s respective poster.

Advertisement

Fans were too excited with the release of the motion poster of Captain Miller. One user commented, “Something big is on the way Dhanush and GVP combo with Arun gonna rock." Another wrote, “The vibe of this is amazing! Hope it matches with the final product."

Priyanka Arul Mohan will reportedly play the female lead in Captain Miller. On the other hand, John Kokken will be seen essaying the role of the antagonist in the Tamil political action drama.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here