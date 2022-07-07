Shiva Rajkumar to Support Cheluva Chamarajanagar Campaign

Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar, who passed away in October last year, was known for his charity work and support to social causes. He was the brand ambassador of the Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka. Puneeth extended his support to the Cheluva Chamarajanagar campaign, the district administration’s initiative to promote tourism.

Recently, the fans of the late actor sent a letter to the Chamarajanagar district administration requesting them to make Puneeth’s brother Shiva Rajkumar the brand ambassador of the district. Supporters of the late actor want the new brand ambassador to be from Puneeth’s family.

In November 2020, a video was released by the authorities for Cheluva Chamarajanagar. The video carried the tagline ‘land of tigers’ and a message by Puneeth Rajkumar. The video was made to promote the tourist attractions in the district including forest destinations and religious places. Puneeth was actively supporting the government for many social development projects in his home district and Cheluva Chamarajanagar was one of them.

The district administration aimed to promote popular tourist spots like Biligiri Ranganabetta Tiger Reserve, Bandipur National Park, Malemahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary, Barachukki Waterfall and Hogenakal among others.

Shiva Rajkumar has also expressed his desire to fulfill the wish of his late brother if the district administration approaches him. Puneeth Rajkumar was reportedly not taking any remuneration for his support to Cheluva Chamarajanagar project.

Puneeth Rajkumar’s last movie, Gandhada Gudi, is yet to be released. The fans of Puneeth are eagerly waiting for the movie. The film is expected to hit the theatres in November.

